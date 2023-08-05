Second largest Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $1.3 Billion

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- It's up to $1.35 billion dollars. We're talking about the mega millions drawing.

Ahead of the numbers being picked, CBS Philadelphia headed down to a South Jersey store tonight where many players feel is the lucky spot.

"With this $20, believe it or not, biggest winning ticket ever. Watch," Mia Reed from Lawnside, N.J. said.

Nearly everyone in and out of the doors at Yogi's Quick Shop in Turnersville Friday night is coming in to play Mega Millions.

"I have my kids ages and the Powerball is my birthday," John Watson said.

"Nobody has won. Maybe I'm the one," Kathy DiCastelnuovo said.

Even the store's owner Yogesh Dargi is taking a shot at the 1.35 billion dollar prize.

"Yeah, sure why not. i went a chance to win, right," Dargi said.

Players here tell us they come to Yogi's because it's a lucky spot.

Last month a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold.

"If he get one more number, so he'd get $620 million. missed by one number," Dargi said.

The $10,000 ticket is the only winning ticket Yogi's has sold.

"I won just over $5,000 last week on pick four so why not keep coming," James Blachewicz said.

"I've played it probably 30-40 times in the last two weeks. Every time it comes out. I come here," Watson said.

Friday night's jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history.

It's so big, the word million had to be crossed off signs all over the store.

These players say they'll be happy to hit some of the numbers and take home a smaller chunk of change.

"im going to pay everybody's bills off. mortgages off. my kids have student debt," DiCastelnuovo said.

"Giving back to people is most important. Just think about how often we don't have everything. Just to give back would be everything," Reed said.

Now it's just a matter of time to see if Yogi's helps make someone's dreams come true, like they've done so many times before.