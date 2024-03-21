Man charged with murder in connection with mom's death in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office charged a Mays Landing man with homicide following an investigation by the Hamilton Township Police Wednesday.

Sean Daly, 53, was charged with murder and weapons offenses related to the death of his mother 74-year-old mother Melba Daly.

Police responded to the family residence on the 6000 block of Quinn Avenue just before noon on March 20. Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman, later identified as Melba Daly.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim's son, Sean Daly. The prosecutor's office confirmed that a knife was used in the crime.

Daly will remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Hamilton Township Police Department will continue investigating.

They ask anyone with information to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO. Anyone can give tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.