Schwarber hits 25th HR, winning sac fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres

Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The defending NL champions won three in a row over the Padres after opening the second half with a loss to San Diego. The Padres dropped to 44-60, including 19-27 on the road.

Philadelphia (51-42) overcame a 3-0 deficit, then wasted a 5-3 lead when pinch-hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-run single in the eighth off Gregory Soto. Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th against Matt Strahm and Bryce Harper hit a tying single off Josh Hader in the bottom half.

With automatic runner Edmundo Sosa on second base starting the 12th, Johan Rojas sacrificed against side-arming left-hander Tim Hill (1-4) and Schwarber hit a 304-foot fly to Soto in left. Sosa slid home easily ahead of Soto's throw.

Jeff Hoffman (3-1) retired six straight batters.

San Diego manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the 12th by crew chief Dan Bellino after a pitch-clock violation call, Melvin's fifth ejection this season and the 59th of his managing career.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Ha-Seong Kim and Xander Bogaerts built an early lead when each hit his 11th homer, Kim connecting in the first and Bogaerts in the fourth. Trent Grisham made it 3-0 with and RBI double in the fifth.

Bryson Stott homered in the bottom half and Schwarber went deep to spark a four-run sixth. J.T. Realmuto's two-run double that chased starter Seth Lugo and Drew Ellis had bases-loaded walk off

BRYCE IN THE FIELD

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper likely will play his first big league game at first base in the next week, his first time in the field since Tommy John surgery last November. Harper has been a DH and pinch hitter since his return on May 2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon was placed on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation.

Phillies: OF Cristian Pache will have right elbow surgery to re-insert a screw from a 2015 operation that has become troublesome. Thomson said the procedure will sideline Pache for "weeks, but not months."

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39) starts Tuesday's series opener against visiting Milwaukee and RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64).

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (8-2, 3.29 ERA) starts Tuesday's series opener at Toronto, which pitches RHP Alek Manoah (2-7, 5.91 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports