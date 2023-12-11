Tree falls on Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County, closes eastbound lanes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- All eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are closed in Montgomery County after a tree fell Sunday night as rain moved across the Philadelphia region.
All eastbound lanes are closed between the Blue Route and Belmont Avenue and traffic is backed up for miles.
PennDOT is working to clear the tree.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
