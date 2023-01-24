Watch CBS News
School van overturns in Berks County, Pa.

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.

The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.

A school van was in a ditch on Route 73 at Pond Road. CBS News Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.

