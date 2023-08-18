Where to get free school supplies in Philadelphia Friday, Aug. 18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The final stop on the School District of Philadelphia back-to-school celebration and bus tour is Friday, Aug. 18!

It's happening at Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Students and their families will receive free backpacks and school supplies, along with essential information from the district on returning to the classroom.

Classes start after Labor Day on Sept. 5.