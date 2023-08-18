Watch CBS News
Local News

Where to get free school supplies in Philadelphia Friday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Where to get free school supplies in Philadelphia Friday, Aug. 18
Where to get free school supplies in Philadelphia Friday, Aug. 18 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The final stop on the School District of Philadelphia back-to-school celebration and bus tour is Friday, Aug. 18!

It's happening at Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Students and their families will receive free backpacks and school supplies, along with essential information from the district on returning to the classroom.

Classes start after Labor Day on Sept. 5.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 8:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.