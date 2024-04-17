Watch CBS News
School bus catches fire on Garden State Parkway in South Jersey, no injuries reported

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

No injuries after massive school bus fire in Cape May County, officials say
No injuries after massive school bus fire in Cape May County, officials say 00:19

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — No one was injured when a school bus caught fire on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township Wednesday, Seaville Fire and Rescue said.

The Seaville Fire and Rescue Company and Upper Township EMS were called to mile marker 20.8 on the southbound side of the Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m. They saw heavy fire coming from the bus when they arrived.

All 10 students and the driver had gotten out safely by the time crews arrived, officials said. Crews worked on the fire for about two hours. 

Marmora Volunteer Fire Company provided extra water and manpower.

The bus was headed to Sea Isle City. Children were picked up by family members at the scene.

The Cape May County fire marshals office and New Jersey state police are investigating the cause of the fire. 

First published on April 17, 2024 / 11:27 PM EDT

