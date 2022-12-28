Watch CBS News
Scammer made fake event page for New Year's "Peepsfest" event

/ CBS Philadelphia

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- If you're still trying to make plans to ring in the new year, officials in Bethlehem want you to know about a scam involving Peepsfest.

Someone is using the website Eventbrite to sell fake tickets to the family-friendly celebration.

Peepsfest is this Friday and Saturday afternoon at the Bethlehem Steel Stacks.

The festivities include the annual dropping of a 400-pound Peep, followed by fireworks.

If you bought tickets through Eventbrite -- organizers say you should contact the website directly for a refund. This link goes to Eventbrite's support page.

The link to the real ticket website is available here. You should only purchase tickets from the legitimate event page, which will display in your browser as ArtsQuest.org.

