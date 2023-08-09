Morrisville Little League team gets chance to meet and watch Savannah Bananas in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Some compare the Savannah Bananas to the Harlem Globetrotters. They are on a 33-stadium tour and on Wednesday night they're in New Jersey for the first time.

And one local little league team had a front-row seat to watch the players warm up.

The Savannah Bananas have attracted millions of fans across the country with their social media videos and their trick plays on the field.

Now, the exhibition baseball team is taking their dance moves and circus-like antics on the road to Trenton, New Jersey.

"We've sold out every game, played in front of a half million just this year alone, and the waitlist just past 900,000, and that's a real number 900,000 just to get tickets," Jesse Cole, owner of the Bananas, said.

The Bananas are playing the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, which has become one of the hottest tickets in town.

"Buying a ticket for this is like going to see Springsteen in Philadelphia in two weeks, but this might be cooler. This is like your backstage before the show kind of thing," Morrisville manager Matt Wolski said.

But the Morrisville Little League 9-11-year-old All-Star team has also been making headlines.

The team won the Pennsylvania State Championship, and this past weekend, won the East Coast Regional Championship, becoming the best team from Maryland to Maine in their age group.

"It's been really fun, it's been a really fun run," Aaron Hoffman said.

"It's been amazing, they're like my family, my brothers," Robbie Ellis said.

And Wednesday afternoon, these young champions were invited to Arm & Hammer Park to watch the Bananas warm up, practice their antics during rehearsals and they even stood in the outfield to catch some baseballs during batting practice.

"It was really cool we were just trying to get autographs and something like this, this is really special," Will Szablewski said.

A rare opportunity --- and the cherry on top of a successful season.

"It's nice to see it all come together. We've been together since we were 7-years-old," Wolski said.

The young players also were able to talk with some of the Bananas and get autographs, which they say is even better than watching a game.

Morrisville has its sights set on Williamsport next year. The team will be eligible and old enough, and is hoping to play in the Little League World Series.