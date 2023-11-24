Santa takes over SEPTA to kick off the Christmas season in Philadelphia

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their crew kicked off the Christmas season with a ride on the SEPTA Santa Express Friday to Center City.

"It was so cool," said 8-year-old Victoria Redrow from Fox Chase. "We all took a photo, and the elf, he was dancing to the jazz music. He was so funny."

"It was really fun," her 13-year-old sister Juliette said. "It included all kids. Everybody was having a good time. Everybody was singing, dancing, it was really fun."

After the ride, Santa arrived for carols and ice skating with families at Dilworth Park, where Janet Mountney of Hatboro was patiently waiting and dressed head-to-toe for the occasion.

"Starting out with just the pants, and then I found the shirt, and it matched. I'm Grandmom," she said as she looked at her granddaughters. "I have to be Grandmom for the holidays."

Just feet from the ice rink is the Philadelphia Christmas Village. This was Blanca Cameundo's first year as a vendor at the market. She sells jewelry made by indigenous people.

"I think it's wonderful. It's beautiful. It's my first experience here. I love the place and everything. It's pretty nice," she said.

And Santa couldn't agree more.

"So, Philadelphia is one of my favorite cities to come to look at the crowd. You couldn't ask for anything else," he explained.

Before heading back to his holiday festivities, Santa shared a special holiday message: "Merry Christmas to all. Merry Christmas to CBS."

The Christmas Village is open through Christmas Eve and the nearby Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is open until Jan. 1, 2024.