Philadelphia's Sang Kee Peking Duck House reopens after steam issue closed Chinatown restaurant

A popular longstanding restaurant in Philadelphia's Chinatown is back open Saturday after a broken steam pipe led city inspectors to shut it down for about a week.

Sang Kee Peking Duck House announced its reopening on Instagram, saying it'd be back to regular hours on Saturday.

The restaurant was forced to shut down by the Department of Licenses and Inspections last week until its electrical and fire panels could be repaired.

Manager Henry Chow shared a video with CBS News Philadelphia showing beads of water dripping from the basement ceiling and steam pouring into the building.

His parents opened the restaurant in 1980 and it's one of Chinatown's oldest. But the closure led to the business losing money every day, he said last week.

A temporary solution is now in place that has made the restaurant safe to reopen. The post thanked several local organizations and officials as well as local businesses who helped them get back.

"During this extraordinarily challenging time, your outpouring of support and offers to assist have meant the world to us. It's because of your voices and encouragement, combined with the collective efforts of community leaders and city officials, that a temporary solution has been put in place — allowing us to reopen our doors," the post read.

The restaurant starts work before dawn roasting hundreds of ducks Hong Kong style. You can find them at 9th and Winter streets.