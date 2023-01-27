San Francisco has a home for Eagles fans

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) -- Kezar Pub may be in the home city of the 49ers, but it has been a second home for Eagles fans for about 15 years now. Now, the pub owner spoke about what business will look like ahead of the NFC championship game.

The owner says his bar is packed with hundreds of fans on any given Philadelphia game day. And since playoffs, it's been a sea of green.

While he hosts other teams' fans, he says that Eagles fans are special because of their passion and heart.

"You got to come here when Philadelphia is playing. They scream at the referee on the TV," says pub owner Cyril Hackett. "They don't stop screaming from the start of the game to the finish. They are the loudest and craziest fans I know."

Hackett has a soft spot for his toughest fans.

"Because they've been such great supporters over the years, especially through COVID," he said. "We've always stuck with them."

And he's feeling optimistic this weekend, and not just about business.

"I think it'll be a great game and I hope the majority of the fans in my bar this weekend will be cheering at the end. I think we both know who the majority of the crowd is going to be. They're going to be wearing green," Hackett said.

He says they are also making extra green jello shots for Birds fans to celebrate with this weekend.