Ex-South Jersey high school athletic director charged for defrauding school, officials say

The former athletic director at Camden Catholic High School was charged for allegedly defrauding the school of thousands of dollars, the Camden County prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Samuel Hardy, 31, of Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County, was charged with third-degree theft, third-degree misapplication of entrusted property and other offenses.

Hardy was the athletic director at Camden Catholic from July 2019 until February 2024.

According to the prosecutor's office, Hardy rented the school's athletic turf for his own personal benefit. From March 2023 to February 2024, officials say Hardy rented the turf to local sports organizations but there were no contracts or records of payments made to Camden Catholic.

The prosecutor's office said detectives obtained financial records showing more than $17,000 in stolen funds were deposited into Hardy's personal bank account.

Hardy was served on his charges earlier this week at his home in Lower Alloways Creek.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8642.