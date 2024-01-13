Watch CBS News
Sports

Samuel Ersson makes 35 saves, Flyers beat NHL-leading Jets 2-0

/ AP

Digital Brief: Jan. 13, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 13, 2024 (AM) 02:51

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, Cam Atkinson scored twice to snap a 26-game goal drought and the Philadelphia Flyers beat NHL-leading Winnipeg 2-0 on Saturday night to end the Jets' franchise-record winning and points streaks.

Winnipeg had won eight straight and taken at least a point in 14 in a row.

Philadelphia has its first three-game winning streak since mid-December.

Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie in his second season with Philadelphia, had his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career. He's 11-5-3 this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg. His goalie franchise-record 13-game point streak (11-1-2) ended.

Winnipeg has still only allowed two or under goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or under goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.

It was the second time this season the Jets have been shut out. It was also Winnipeg's first loss in regulation (11-1-3) to a team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Atkinson opened the scoring with 5:13 left in the first period, redirecting Joel Farabee's shot under Hellebuyck. Atkinson scored on a power play at 2:52 of the second.

Jets scoring leader Mark Scheifele sat out for the first time this season. The center is listed as day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At St. Louis on Monday night.

Jets: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 10:58 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.