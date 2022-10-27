Watch CBS News
Deputy arrested for illegally selling guns used in Roxborough HS shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia Special Report: Roxborough HS shooting
CBS News Philadelphia Special Report: Roxborough HS shooting 59:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for illegally selling guns on the street. According to court documents, two of those guns were used in the deadly Roxborough shooting on Sept. 27 where a 14-year-old was killed and four teens were injured.

According to the court documents, Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office when he allegedly sold two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition to a confidential informant. 

During the exchange, the informant explained to Ahmad that he was unlawfully in the United States and that he could "get deported" if he was caught in possession of a gun.   

Ahmad responded: "You don't got to worry about none of that."

Ahmad made $3,000 from the sale of the firearms.

Ahmad was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff in February 2018 and was terminated and arrested by federal agents on Oct. 19.  

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

