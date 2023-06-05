Sam Cassell to join Boston Celtics' coaching staff: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last week, the Sixers officially introduced Nick Nurse as the team's new head coach.

It still remains unclear who will be on Nurse's coaching staff, but one of Doc Rivers' assistants isn't staying put in Philly.

Sam Cassell, the lead assistant for three years on the Sixers under Rivers, has agreed to join the Boston Celtics' coaching staff under Joe Mazulla, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Celtics recently lost three assistant coaches to the Houston Rockets after former Boston coach, Ime Udoka, took the head coaching gig.

Cassell, who was reportedly a candidate for the Sixers' head coaching job, joined the Sixers' staff in 2020 when Rivers was hired.

Before his time in Philly, Cassell was an assistant under Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers. He also spent five years as an assistant with the Wizards.

Cassell has won three NBA Finals in his career, including one during his final season with the Celtics in 2008. He was a first-round pick of Florida State in the 1993 NBA Draft and played with eight different teams in his 15-year career.

Cassell, who helped develop John Wall when he coached the Wizards, had strong relationships with Sixers guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey has seen improvements every season since his rookie year in 2020. He averaged 20.4 points per game and shot 43.4% on 3-pointers this season -- both career-highs.

It's still unknown if Sixers assistants Dave Joerger, Dan Burke and others will remain in Philadelphia or coach elsewhere this upcoming season.