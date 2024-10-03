New Jersey community celebrates 10th anniversary of Salvation Army Kroc Center

This week marks 10 years since a special resource opened in Camden, New Jersey. The resource provides numerous services for people young and old and stands as a beacon of hope in the heart of the city's Cramer Hill neighborhood.

What was once the site of a landfill and blight in the community, the Salvation Army Kroc Center is now an example of progress and a place where opportunity meets potential.

"There's a lot of promises made in this city and this is a promise that was kept," Felix Moulier said.

Moulier has been a member of the center for the past seven years. He lives in Camden and said the state-of-the-art facility transformed his community and brought new experiences and services to the city.

"My daughter enjoys it, she comes to summer camp here every year, and it's been a great resource for our family," Moulier said.

On Thursday, the mayor, county commissioners and many others rededicated the building and celebrated the past 10 years since its doors officially opened.

"The Kroc Center has hosted millions of visitors and has been a shining example of the progress being made citywide," Mayor Victor Carstarphen said.

The center also hosted then-President Barack Obama in 2015. Over the past decade, it has been a hub for enrichment. With low-cost membership fees, it offers medical services and day care, has an aquatic center and is a vital resource for families with its food pantry.

"We've served over a million pounds of food in those 10 years. We have gone from swimming classes to vaccination classes to after-school programs to summer day camp," Major Richard Sanchez with The Salvation Army said.

"We try to find a unique connection to each person who walks through the door," said Liz Thomas, a volunteer and chair of the 10th-anniversary committee.

Thursday's event kicked off a weekend full of free, fun activities for residents.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 4, 2024 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Drive-thru Food Distribution – Distribution held in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey, Sharing Excess and The Salvation Army New Jersey Division.

Over 1,300 families are signed up representing over 4,000 people.

Saturday, October 5, 2024 | 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

KrocFest – a free, family festival with over 110 partner organizations.

Address: 1865 Harrison Avenue.

Sunday, October 6, 2024 | 10 a.m.

Church Rededication – Fellowship Luncheon and the premiere of the Camden Kroc Center's 10th Anniversary Documentary. Church service, rededication and luncheon to close out weekend festivities.