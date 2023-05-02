Thank you teachers! Deals up for grabs on Teacher Appreciation Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Retailers and restaurants across the country are celebrating teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Day with freebies and deals.

Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed National Teacher Day back in 1953.

In 1985, the National Education Association established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week in May.

Teacher Appreciation Day is observed on Tuesday of that week.

Retailers and restaurants are offering all sorts of deals in celebration of our educators:

Cole Haan: Teachers get 20% off online. Just use a valid school email address.

Great Wolf Lodge: Teachers and members of the education community can save up to 40% on reservations booked between May 8-14 with the code TEACHER. The offer is valid for stays through 9/21/23.

Hanes: Offering 10% off for teachers.

J.Crew: All teachers get 15% off in-store and online when they register on their website.

Michaels: Teachers can enjoy an additional 15% off entire purchase.

MOD Pizza: Teachers can show their work ID and receive a BOGO MOD-sized pizza or salad.

Potbelly: Potbelly is giving teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they purchase an entrée.

TGI Fridays: Teachers can receive a free meal from 5 p.m. until close at participating restaurants.

Vineyard Vines: Teachers receive 15% discount online.

Zaxby's: Buy one, get one boneless wings meal through the Zaxby's app.