Salmonella in ground beef sickens at least 9 people in NJ

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY (CBS) -- The CDC is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that's been linked to ground beef.

No deaths have been reported, but at least 16 people have gotten sick.

Nine of the reported cases are in New Jersey.

The CDC warns beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, and that all surfaces, hands, and utensils that come into contact with raw beef should be washed with soap and water.

The CDC believes the true number of sick people is much higher than what's been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.   

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

