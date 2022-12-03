Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out in Port Richmond home: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section Saturday afternoon. It started just before 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Salmon Street.

Officials received reports of people trapped and firefighters found a woman in the home. The woman was transported to Temple Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Another person refused service.

The fire was placed under control around 2:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

