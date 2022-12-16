Salem Medical Center added to Inspira Health care system

SALEM, N.J. -- Salem Medical Center has been added to the health care system of Inspira Health, the company said in an announcement Friday.

The medical center is now an affiliate of Inspira Health, and will join the network through a membership substitution. Inspira has obtained Salem's hospital building, ambulatory surgery center and physician offices, the announcement states.

The transition is expected to take one year, Inspira's announcement said. Salem staff will remain under the medical center while Inspira oversees.

The New Jersey Joint Budget Oversight Committee allocated $25 million for Inspira to give Salem Medical Center, and the money will be used for medical and communication upgrades with benefits to patients, staff, and the community with safety.

"Salem Medical Center and Inspira Health share the same goal of empowering healthier communities, and through this partnership, our health system will be able to increase access to convenient, high-quality care in South Jersey," said Warren Moore, executive vice president and COO of Inspira Health. "Through this addition, Inspira will be providing an enhanced level of service, transporting and transferring patients to the most appropriate level of care. This is a milestone moment for our health system – and the community – to improve health outcomes as one collective team."