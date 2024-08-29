Watch CBS News
2 bicyclists killed after being struck by car in Salem County, New Jersey, state police say

By Taleisha Newbill, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were struck and killed by a car in Oldmans Township, Salem County Thursday night, New Jersey State police told CBS News Philadelphia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane in Pedricktown after 8 p.m. when two adult bicyclists were struck and killed, authorities said.

According to officials, the New Jersey State Police talked to the driver. It's unknown at this time if the driver is facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

