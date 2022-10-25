Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.

Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.

You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.

Bobby Mancino sees games differently.

"We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."

Mancino runs his company, Safety Padding Ink, out of this factory in Hatfield, along with his brother, Anthony.

"We make safety padding for walls and gyms all over the country," Anthony Mancino said.

It’s a lot of work to keep the ballpark in pristine condition.



Hear from the grounds crew and see how they get it done, coming up on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DqUmPhwEUg — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 25, 2022

They also produce the safety padding for all of Citizens Bank Park.

"We do the outfield, we do the dugouts," Anthony Mancino said. "Behind home plate. Any padding they need in a spot that's dangerous."

The Mancino brothers' grandfather started his own padding company in the 1950s in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

"It's been in our families for years," Bobby Mancino said. "It's a skill our grandfather taught us."

Now this company of about a dozen employees is sewing, cutting and hustling to make new safety padding for the World Series games happening at Citizens Bank Park next week.

"We have our operators working overtime," Anthony Mancino said. "Our guys in the shop working overtime just to make sure everything is ready to go for Monday down in Philly."

The duo says it'll be surreal watching the Phillies home game Monday night knowing what they do has a part in it.

"It's amazing to just know that we did that work and to see the guys leaning on the dugout that we made them pads, crashing in to the wall," Bobby Mancino said. "We're keeping them safe."

The brothers' company grows every year. They hope to expand to make safety padding for other professional sports teams too.