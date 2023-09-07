College application boot camp helps Sacred Heart Academy seniors get head start

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- For one week, the ladies of Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr ditched their uniforms, tied their hair back and focused on getting a head start on applying to college.

It might be back-to-school season, but for seniors, fall is also college application season.

Seniors at the school got a head start through the Sacred Heart Academy fast track to the college app boot camp.

"At first, I didn't really know what to expect," Mya Walker said.

"Most people don't really know how to get started," Abby Kucera said.

"For me, I was very overwhelmed in the beginning," Avery Schultz said.

Mya, Abby and Avery, like most, are most excited to begin their senior year, but it's also stressful.

"I didn't really have a college list until the beginning of this week," Avery said.

These students cut their summer breaks short to hang out with Alan Paynter, the director of college counseling.

"As with any teenager, will I get into my No. 1 choice?" Paynter said.

These ladies spent an entire week this summer working on their college applications. It's an undergraduate application used to apply to different colleges and universities.

"They're just willing to work," Paynter said. "I think any colleges should want these ladies."

In the coming months, the Class of 2024 will swap out their high school cardigans for their college sweatshirts.

But until then, Mya, who is also the class president, said it's also time to have fun.

"I think our senior privileges and our senior traditions," Mya said. "I'm very excited."