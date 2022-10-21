CBS3 Mysteries: Who killed Ryan Dillon in South Philly in 2018?

Family still waiting for answers after teenage son was killed in 2018 in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2018, 17-year-old Ryan Dillon was shot and killed just blocks from his South Philadelphia home. For the past four years, Ryan's mother wakes up every day -- hoping for justice.

"Most days I'm OK, but I'm never alright," Margie Dillon said.

Margie Dillon remembers so much about her son Ryan — most of all — his sense of humor.

At 17, he was naturally funny, mom says, and wanted to make a living off of it. His plan was to go to culinary school.

"Like he wanted to be a comedic chef," Margie Dillon said. "He was inventing his own occupation. And he would say, 'Mom, you know how they do the hibachi? Well instead of flipping things with my head, I want to tell jokes."

On May 25, 2018, Ryan was in the 400 block of Hoffman Street in South Philadelphia when gunfire erupted early afternoon.

"It was 15 shots fired, four hit my son, like I said there were other people at that block and nobody else got hit," Margie Dillon said.

Family raced to the scene. It was too late. Ryan was pronounced dead at 1:23 pm.

"They wouldn't let us touch him," Margie Dillon said. "Me and my husband had to stand there and just look at our 17-year-old because his body was evidence."

Ryan Dillon didn't go to high school the day he was shot and killed. Mom believes he was set up, possibly over a dispute connected to a PlayStation.

She said her son was a good kid.

"Couple of police officers said to me, 'We couldn't find anything negative about your son,'" Margie Dillon said. "He was so young and police can't find no rhyme or reason."

More than four years and this mom from South Philly wants to know: Who killed her 17-year-old child?

"I just wait for the phone call even if it's a little a little, just a little bit of hope to give me, but," Margie Dillon said.

But time continues on with few answers.

Do you have information in the 2018 murder of Ryan Dillon? Call 215-686-tips for the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

The family is praying for justice.

"Justice to me is the person that killed my son to know that he was somebody, and you just didn't kill a nobody, and you have to pay for taking someone's life," Margie Dillon said.