Rutgers University faculty plan to go on historic strike

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Students at Rutgers University are getting an unscheduled lesson Monday morning in labor relations as their professors plan to strike for the first time in the school's 257-year history.

Rutgers University-Camden is one of three campuses where students and staff members will join the picket line Monday morning. Rutgers' Newark and New Brunswick campuses also are expected to strike.

Three different unions are uniting to go on strike Monday morning. They represent about 9,000 Rutgers staff members, including full-time faculty, graduate workers and part-time lecturers.

Union representatives say they're demanding salary increases, better job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for grad students, among other requests.

Negotiations between the union and Rutgers have been ongoing for nearly a year, but the two sides have yet to reach a deal.

Rutgers' president claims the two sides have made significant progress in recent weeks, but union representatives dispute that. They say the university has refused to meet their main demands, which is why they voted to go on strike.

"Students that are out there in support, please talk about why we're out there. Understand that our solidarity is our power," Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers Rutgers AAUP-AFT, said. "We want to transform Rutgers, the place it can be and should be and we know that by standing together, we will succeed."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is getting involved, tweeting Sunday night, "Rutgers University is one of the nation's premier institutions of higher learning. I am calling the University and union bargaining committees to meet in my office tomorrow to have a productive dialogue."

The strike is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Rutgers officials insist classes will continue, so they're urging students to continue to attend and complete assignments.

But union leaders expect the strike will halt all instruction and non-critical research.