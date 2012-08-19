Rutgers-Camden Stores To Help Camden Community

By David Madden

CAMDEN, N. J. (CBS) - Residents of the financially challenged city of Camden may benefit from the opening of three shops inside a newly opened 12-story dorm on the campus of Rutgers-Camden.

The first floor of the new building, near 3rd and Cooper, will house a 7-11, Subway sandwich shop and Mexican restaurant called Three Chiles Grill.

The shops will need to hire about 50 people, and Rutgers-Camden spokesman Mike Sepanic says the school hopes most of those jobs will go to local residents.

"We wanted to do something that not only served our students, but also served the city of Camden for the folks who live and work in the city," Sepanic says.

Some 300 students have already started moving into the dorm rooms in the $55 million facility. Those stores, which are part of some 7,000 square feet of available retail space, are expected to open in the fall.