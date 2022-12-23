Watch CBS News
Ghost gun manufacturer arrested in Bucks County: DA

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bensalem man arrested, dozen of firearms and ghost guns seized
Bensalem man arrested, dozen of firearms and ghost guns seized 00:19

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A ghost gun manufacturer and an illegal gun runner has been arrested in Bucks County, the district attorney's office said Friday.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Russell Norton, of Bensalem, is charged with 96 counts related to his alleged role in a drug and gun trafficking organization called Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization in Lower Bucks County.

Detectives identified Norton as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller.

Investigators said they've seized dozens of firearms and partially built ghost guns from Norton's home and business.

According to the DA's office, Norton built and/or delivered AR-15 rifles, AK-47 rifles and different caliber handguns.

"Once again, and not for the last time, our Drug Strike Force has partnered with many law enforcement agencies to take down an illegal gun runner," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release. "This great work by law enforcement has undoubtedly saved lives in our community."

Norton is barred from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction, the DA's office said. He also has an active criminal warrant out in New Jersey.

The DA said police arrested and charged other members of the Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization.  

Norton is being held on $5 million bail.

