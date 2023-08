Runners hit the pavement in the Philly 10k early Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of runners hit the pavement this morning for the Philly 10k run.

It’s a beautiful day for a 10k! Posted by The Philly 10K on Sunday, August 27, 2023

This was the tenth year for the race. Every year a portion of the proceeds are donated to a good cause.

This year's 10k run benefits Friends of The Rail Park. The nonprofit is working to transform old railways into green spaces.