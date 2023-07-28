Runaway trolley slams into historic house in a week of SEPTA involved crashes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The trolley accident is just one of several high-profile septa incidents this week alone. For SEPTA, these are very concerning and very serious incidents.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch acknowledging concern and frustration that the transit agency is now simultaneously investigating five crashes in a week's time.

Three involved buses and two trolleys, including Thursday night's runaway trolley in Southwest Philadelphia.

Despite the incidents Busch underscoring people should remain confident in SEPTA.

"Trying to reinforce that it is safe to ride on SEPTA, and I know that's difficult for a lot of people to hear," Busch said. "These are five serious incidents. We had one person die last week."

That fatality happened July 21 when two buses collided on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Two days later A SEPTA bus crashed into a pole.

The following day, two trolleys collided in Drexel Hill.

On July 25 a bus plowed into a storefront.

Figures from SEPTA show incidents for 2023 fall within an average range compared with the last few years.

A review of federal data by CBS News Philadelphia revealed of the 83 public transit agencies that logged at least 10 million miles, SEPTA is number two on the list with 14 incidents per million miles of bus and train travel.

We've learned the transit authority has stepped up safety monitoring across all shifts with an emphasis on supervision of operators and mechanics.

"These are rules that they know, but make sure we are giving them a refresher on best practices on safety and what to watch out for," Busch said.

Experience levels for the operators involved in five most recent crashes range from newer employees to some veterans.

Officials described those crashes as unacceptable.

SEPTA officials confirm of these five incidents, they all remain under investigation with no preliminary conclusions reached just yet.