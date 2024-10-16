3-year-old boy struck by car on Route 73 in Burlington County, New Jersey

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Route 73 in Burlington County, New Jersey, according to police.

Police said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Route 73 and Holtec Drive in Evesham Township.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to police, an 81-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 73 when he struck the child with his vehicle.

First responders treated the child at the scene and took him to Cooper Hospital. Police said the boy remains in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

At this time, police said the driver has not been charged.