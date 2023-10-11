Newly approved RSV vaccine in high demand, causes supply shortage problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Molly Fleenor is due in December. Her second daughter will be born during the peak of RSV season.

"RSV can be very scary, it can take a turn really quickly and make children really sick," Fleenor said.

This new Beyfortus RSV antibody shot is bringing hope. It helps prevent the virus in babies from birth to eight months, or in older babies with severe risk factors.

But some pediatricians are facing challenges getting supplies.

"There was not an infrastructure in place to roll out monoclonal antibodies. So even though we have families that are requesting it, we can't meet their demands," Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick with Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center said.

A big complication right now is the cost – at nearly $500 a dose.

While the shot is expected to be covered by most insurance plans, providers need to order the shot before knowing how much they'll be reimbursed. That's created a lot of frustration.

"We're angry. As pediatricians, we're angry because it feels like we have an opportunity that may be missed," Dr. Fitzpatrick said.

This summer, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged federal leaders to provide support so the shots can be administered widely and equitably.

"It shouldn't be a guessing game. It should be pretty black and white, and should be accessible and available to as many people possible. If not everybody," Fleenor said.

Fleenor will also be eligible for the new RSV vaccine for pregnant women. Doctors are recommending either that shot for mom, or the immunization for the newborn.

She's deciding between the two, but knows she wants the protection.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that every baby, whose mother did not get the maternal shot, receive the new vaccine in their first week of life.