After fire destroys 6 homes in Royersford, neighbors are ready to help

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A family is grateful their home was spared after a fire Wednesday night in Montgomery County, but they are heartbroken for their neighbors and shocked by the total loss of six homes.

"Sorry, I don't know what to say," Rene Rivera said.

That is all he could say to his neighbors in Royersford.

"Yesterday at this time, it wasn't like this," Rivera said.

The fast-moving fire started around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Rivera lives right next to the one of homes that was destroyed near 2nd Avenue and Washington Street.

"The police came running to the door as we were opening the door because we could see the fire lights and stuff," Rivera said. "I had to wake my daughter up. I got a dog, a cat. Everybody has to get out of the house."

He and his wife, Melissa Hotsko, also have 11 reptiles, two frogs, and a fish they could not evacuate.

"I was terrified. They're my babies," Hotsko said. "They've helped me through a lot. They're a big part of our family."

Their home and animals were spared. But, the house lost electricity for a few hours, causing the heat lamps for some cold-blooded pets to stop working.

"My son actually works at a hardware store, and they were kind enough to keep it open late for us so we could buy supplies, like Tupperware and heat packs for them," Hotsko said.

"It's pretty rough. My neighbor lost his animals. All his animals," Rivera said. "He had a dog and three cats."

Rivera and Hotsko said they feel guilty that all they have is some water damage while their neighbors lost everything.

"We were blessed," Rivera said.

This family is standing by to help their friends in any way they can.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of that fire. Investigators said that is normal procedure and no indication, for now, of any criminal activity.