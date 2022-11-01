Roxborough HS shooting: 4th teen charged with murder, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has taken another suspect into custody in connection with the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Police say additional evidence recovered in the Greed Ford Explorer on Oct. 18 linked 16-year-old Saleem Miller to the vehicle.

A Patrol Alert was then issued for Miller as he was wanted on a bench warrant for an unrelated incident.

Police located Miller on the 1800 block of North 24th Street on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident.

@phillypolice just took a fourth suspect wanted in connection to the Roxborough High shooting/homicide into custody. A 16 yo male is currently being processed at the Homicide Division. This is the fifth person ID'd, Dayron Burney-Thorne is still a fugitive. Details to follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) November 1, 2022

Police say the district attorney approved charges of murder, four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges.

Miller is the fourth person taken into custody and the fifth person identified in the deadly shooting.

Dayron Burney-Thorne is still a fugitive.