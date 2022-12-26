Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.

Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia.

"I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"

The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.

Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag racing lost control of his car and slammed into Campbell, who was seven months pregnant.

"I was laying on my stomach. I felt her move," Campbell said. "But when they turned me over, I couldn't feel her no more. It didn't feel right. That's when I knew, I'm like, yeah, she was gone."

Police identified the driver in the crash as Yaaseen Bivins. He was later found guilty of aggravated assault by vehicle, illegal racing, and causing an accident involving death while unlicensed.

But as he awaited sentencing, he walked out of the courthouse free on bail after his conviction in August.

"At least two shooters ambushed the group of students walking," Philadelphia deputy police chief John Stanford said.

Just eight weeks later, police say Bivins was one of the gunmen captured on camera during the Roxborough shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and hurt four other teens.

CBS Philadelphia: "If there was something you could tell the DA what would you say to him?"

Campbell: "Are you happy now?"

CBS3 wanted to ask Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner why the prosecutor on the case did not ask the judge to jail Bivins as he awaited sentencing. But his office wouldn't schedule a sitdown interview prior to Bivins' sentencing.

At a recent unrelated news conference, Krasner declined to talk about it. But Campbell's attorneys representing her civil case had plenty to say.

"He committed a serious crime, his sentence is supposed to be years, at least in the case of Gina," attorney Frank Edinson said. "There's no reason why at least from my perspective he should have been out on the street at the time."

"You have to question that decision," attorney James Helm said. "You have someone who took a life."

That life, of an expected baby girl, who never got to be held in her mother's arms.

"For my baby who passed away," Campbell said," her name was McKenzie White."

Bivins is now expected to be sentenced in January in connection with the crash.

"No time is going to bring her back," Campbell said. "It doesn't matter how much time he's going to get because it's not going to bring my baby back."

Campbell says she's still recovering from that crash and has permanent injuries.

Meanwhile, Bivins is set to be sentenced in connection with the crash next month. He's now locked up following the Roxborough shooting and his preliminary hearing related to that shooting is also set for January.