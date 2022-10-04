Watch CBS News
16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne wanted in connection with shooting outside Roxborough High School: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 16-year-old teenager wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and other related offenses. 

The ambush-style shooting happened on September 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m. 

Police say if you see him don't approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $40,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide. 

Police say they have recovered hundreds of DNA samples from an SUV believed to be connected to the shooting. 

Investigators have yet to uncover a motive. 

A viewing will be held Tuesday night for Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old boy who was killed.  

First published on October 4, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

