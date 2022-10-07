Roxborough High School football game called off over safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A scheduled football game at Roxborough High School Friday afternoon has been called off over safety concerns. Roxborough was scheduled to play Kipp Dubois Collegiate Academy at 3 p.m.

It would have been Roxborough's first game since a deadly ambush after a scrimmage last week where a 14-year-old player was killed and four other teens were wounded.

Police continue to search for the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting.