Rowan University has $2.9 billion economic impact on New Jersey, study says

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Rowan University has a $2.9 billion economic impact on New Jersey, according to a study commissioned by the university.

The results of the study, which were announced Monday morning, found the university directly supports 14,700 full-time jobs through mixed-use projects and partnerships.

"That's obviously, in my view is the power of a public institution, to lift the community," Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said.

The study also found students and visitors spend $195 million in the region.

"It's definitely interesting to think that the little things that I'm doing, like getting my eyebrows down the street or getting coffee every morning, are impacting the community on a larger scale," Madison Miller, a junior at Rowan University, said. "It really puts into perspective how much little things that you do every day really actually impact the world around you."

At High Grounds Coffee Roasters in Glassboro, supervisor Dylan Gager said students make up the majority of their customers, which has fueled the business' growth.

"It's been nonstop all day, which is great for us, and I think it's great for the students at Rowan," Gager said. "The growth of Rowan has been incredible honestly. They've been doing so many different additions and expansions to it, and it's going to be very exciting to even see how far they go with it."

Based on the university's projected enrollment growth, administrators predict by 2033, the university could have a $4.9 billion economic impact on New Jersey, supporting 25,000 jobs.