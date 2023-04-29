Rowan University breaks ground on NJ's first-ever veterinary school

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Rowan University broke ground Friday on New Jersey's first-ever veterinary school. The multi-million dollar project, called the Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine, will include classrooms, laboratories and an animal hospital for families to bring in their pets.

The new school will open as the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges predicted that within 20 years, there will be a nationwide shortage of 15,000 veterinarians.

Matthew Edson, the school's founding dean, said they'll fill the shortage thanks to a $30 million gift from South Jersey businessman Gerald Shreiber.

"Affordability of veterinary education is one of the big problems that we have in our industry," Edson said. "Folks come out with a large amount of debt, and that's a struggle and we don't want to be that program, and donations and philanthropy, like Gerry's provided for us, is really going to allow us to fill that gap."

Morgan Hoiberg will be starting a seven-year accelerated program to get her bachelor's degree and doctorate in veterinary medicine in the fall.

She'll be among the first to graduate from the new school.

"It's crazy. I'm so proud of this achievement, and it's everything I've wanted for many, many years now, and it's a dream come true," Hoiberg said. "The world needs vets and dogs care, and animals care is just as important as human care."

The first 60 to 70 students will get to walk the halls of the new school in fall 2025.