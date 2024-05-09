Watch CBS News
Rowan University graduate inspired to pursue internal medicine after cancer journey

By Ryan Hughes, Alan Wheeler

/ CBS Philadelphia

From Cancer Survivor To Doctor: Rowan University graduate's journey to internal medicine
From Cancer Survivor To Doctor: Rowan University graduate's journey to internal medicine 02:10

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Class of 2024 walked out of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University's commencement ceremony ready to embark on a new journey.

For 28-year-old Keri Cronin, her dream of becoming a doctor is now coming into focus.

"The car ride here my dad was like you've been wanting this since you were 10 years old. So now, 18 years later to see that all come to fruition is a really amazing feeling," said Cronin, as she was surrounded by her family.

Cronin's journey to this moment has not been an easy one. In 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, and during her second year of med school, Cronin was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She said the cancer was all over her body and it was eating away at the bone and muscle in her leg.

hughes-rowan-cancer-grad-raw-and-tease-frame-40287.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"I went from reading about it in a textbook, or a case discussion in class, to that being my reality," she said.

Cronin persevered and continued her coursework during the first two cycles of chemotherapy. She spent six months in a wheelchair and took patient interaction exams through a webcam. Then, Cronin's dream was put on hold for a year, as her treatments and cancer battle grew more challenging.

"She went through so much to get here. Very proud of her, she never gave up," said Kim Cronin, Keri's mother.

On Thursday, Cronin walked across the stage, paused for photos, and graduated from med school. Cronin is in remission, and she said her cancer journey inspired her to now study internal medicine and oncology.

hughes-rowan-cancer-grad-raw-and-tease-frame-10373.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"It's amazing I beat cancer. It's amazing that anyone graduates med school, but to do both I feel like is such an amazing feeling and being so close to be able to help families through this journey as well," she said.

Cronin will begin her residency in July at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Morningside-West in New York City.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 7:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

