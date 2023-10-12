Two legacy sisters at Rowan University share why the school is their home away from home

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- As Sophia and Sydney Schiavo walk past Bunce Hall, they can't help but reflect that this is where Rowan University began.

"Because the building is so grand it's like a monument of Rowan, and it just feels like college back here," Sophia Schiavo said.

"There's a lot of Rowan pride around this campus this week," Sydney Schiavo agreed.

The campus was founded in 1923 as the Glassboro Normal School. The first class -- only 236 students -- all aspiring teachers.

Fast forward 100 years, and these sisters are helping Rowan celebrate a century in South Jersey.

Sophia Schiavo is a senior at the school. Her sister, Sydney Schiavo is a sophomore and their parents are both alumni.

The Schiavo sisters strolling past Rowan's Bunce Hall. CBS Philadelphia

"It's amazing, the best thing ever honestly, I wouldn't trade it for the world," Sophia Schiavo said.

"I love being here and my mom and dad also love that we both go here," Sydney Schiavo said. "They love coming back."

In 1992, Glassboro State College was named after Henry Rowan, who gifted the school $100 million.

In the years since, the campus has exploded. Enrollment has doubled in the last decade, now at nearly 23,000.

And Rowan Boulevard now looks like a small downtown with retail, restaurants and housing.

Rowan Boulevard CBS Philadelphia

"The secret sauce so to speak that made this happen was inclusivity and trust in everybody to really be a team, be a family," Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said.

Houshmand was appointed Rowan's president in 2012. As the school marks 100 years, he said it's important to give back to the community.

One way he does this is by helping his students cultivate fruits and vegetables on the West Campus Farm, which are then donated to local groups to fight food insecurity.

Rowan's West Campus Farm

"Last year we gave more than 20,000 pounds of that. This year is probably about 30,000," Houshmand said.

It's homecoming week at Rowan University and this year's theme is "Celebrating a Century." Events are planned all week and throughout the year.