Here is where to watch Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Schedule for the 2022 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade
Schedule for the 2022 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade 00:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you're staying in town, you might be headed out to the parade on Thursday. Philadelphia's parade is the country's oldest thanksgiving day parade.

The parade starts at 8 a.m. at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard. From there, it turns left onto 16th Street and then a quick turn left onto Ben Franklin Parkway. 

Then, it travels down the parkway. That's where most people watch the parade from.

philly-thanksgiving-day-parade-2022-route.jpg

Everything wraps around noon at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with some performances.

If you are someone leaving the city, make sure to check our Thanksgiving travel information.

