Here is where to watch Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you're staying in town, you might be headed out to the parade on Thursday. Philadelphia's parade is the country's oldest thanksgiving day parade.

The parade starts at 8 a.m. at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard. From there, it turns left onto 16th Street and then a quick turn left onto Ben Franklin Parkway.

Then, it travels down the parkway. That's where most people watch the parade from.

Everything wraps around noon at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with some performances.

If you are someone leaving the city, make sure to check our Thanksgiving travel information.