Route 420 South bridge reopens: PennDOT

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Route 420 South bridge expected to reopen Tuesday night
Route 420 South bridge expected to reopen Tuesday night 00:31

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night, PennDOT said.

PennDOT confirmed both lanes opened but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.

PennDOT said traffic should not be impacted by the continued work.

Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.

Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.

The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.  

