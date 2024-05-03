Route 420 in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, cleared after truck gets stuck under bridge

Truck gets stuck under train overpass on Route 420 in Prospect Park, Pa.

Truck gets stuck under train overpass on Route 420 in Prospect Park, Pa.

Truck gets stuck under train overpass on Route 420 in Prospect Park, Pa.

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an Amtrak bridge on Route 420 in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, images from Chopper 3 showed.

The bridge, next to Marty Magee's Irish Pub, has a posted clearance of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Chopper 3

Part of the roof of the trailer appeared to be torn off. Crews were on scene in the Delaware County borough through the morning working to get the truck freed.

Just after noon, Marty Magee's posted on Facebook that the truck had been moved away.

Hats off to our police, fire police and boro highway crew for getting the stuck truck out from the bridge in time for opening! Come have a drink!!! Posted by Marty Magee's on Friday, May 3, 2024

"Hats off to our police, fire police and boro highway crew for getting the stuck truck out from the bridge in time for opening! Come have a drink!!!" the bar's post read.

The bridge gets hit often. It has a low-clearance bar leading up to the bridge that's supposed to deter truck drivers, though that didn't happen in this case.

Other business owners in the area have said when the bridge gets hit, their business suffers. Salvatore Mini, owner of the Mini Reef aquarium store, previously told CBS News Philadelphia that a prior crash shook his building and shut down the road for multiple hours.

Bridge strikes are a common problem, especially in Delaware County, CBS News Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright has reported.

In nearby Radnor Township, dangling metal signs were installed on King of Prussia Road near Radnor Way leading up to a bridge that has a clearance of 10 feet, 10 inches.

The signs are supposed to act as a warning system letting drivers know to stop and turn around.

"People are following their GPS," Radnor Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said. "They're in a trance. They're not paying attention and not staying alert when driving."

Prospect Park police joked about the Route 420 train bridge on Facebook last year in a post that also mentioned "Happy 420" brownies.

"Not sure what 'Happy 420' means but we believe it's because the 420 bridge hasn't been hit by a truck in a while," the post joked.

We would like to thank our administrative assistant, Monica, for making us these delicious, addictive brownies today. ... Posted by Prospect Park Police Department on Thursday, April 20, 2023