Route 420 in Prospect Park reopens after tractor trailer crashed into bridge
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge in Prospect Park has been a trouble spot for trucks for years. Now, another driver hit it on Wednesday.
You can see the truck caused significant damage when it crashed into the Amtrak overpass.
Route 420 had been shut down between 11th and 12th Avenues but has since been reopened.
Repair work began Wednesday night. After a beam replacement on the tracks on the bridge, trains are running again.
Police tell Eyewitness News the truck driver will likely face citations.
