Route 420 in Prospect Park reopens after tractor trailer crashed into bridge

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge in Prospect Park has been a trouble spot for trucks for years. Now, another driver hit it on Wednesday.

You can see the truck caused significant damage when it crashed into the Amtrak overpass.

STUCK TRUCK — Crews are trying to remove this tractor trailer that’s wedged under a protective beam beneath the Northeast Corridor railroad bridge on Route 420 in Prospect Park. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jal4zcKctf — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 10, 2022

Route 420 had been shut down between 11th and 12th Avenues but has since been reopened.

Repair work began Wednesday night. After a beam replacement on the tracks on the bridge, trains are running again.

Police tell Eyewitness News the truck driver will likely face citations.