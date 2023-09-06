Tree service truck crashes into Cherry Hill dentist office: officials
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- All eastbound lanes of Route 70 at Rt. 41/CR 154 in Cherry Hill are closed after a tree service truck crashed into a dentist's office. The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes are closed.
Chopper 3 showed a Bartlett Tree Experts truck partially inside the Lakeview Dental Care building.
The truck plowed into the dentist's office and then burst into flames.
The office manager of Lakeview Dental Care was thrown to the ground from the impact. Her colleagues told CBS News Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes that her desk likely saved her life.
The driver of the truck was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with burns, according to a Camden County spokesperson. It's not believed at this time to be life-threatening, the spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.
No other injuries have been reported, according to the spokesperson.
NJDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
