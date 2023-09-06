Tree service truck crashes into Cherry Hill dentist office: officials

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- All eastbound lanes of Route 70 at Rt. 41/CR 154 in Cherry Hill are closed after a tree service truck crashed into a dentist's office. The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes are closed.

Chopper 3 showed a Bartlett Tree Experts truck partially inside the Lakeview Dental Care building.

CBS News Philadelphia

The truck plowed into the dentist's office and then burst into flames.

#BREAKING: A truck plowed into Lakeview Dental Care on Rt 70 in Cherry Hill then burst into flames. The driver suffered burns + rushed to hospital. The office manager was thrown to the ground from the impact and her colleagues say her desk likely saved her life. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SAvXVV0Cf6 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) September 6, 2023

The office manager of Lakeview Dental Care was thrown to the ground from the impact. Her colleagues told CBS News Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes that her desk likely saved her life.

The driver of the truck was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with burns, according to a Camden County spokesperson. It's not believed at this time to be life-threatening, the spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.

No other injuries have been reported, according to the spokesperson.

Rt 70 eastbound all lanes closed at Rt 41/CR 154 in Cherry Hill due to crash. Slow down, use caution and expect delays. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) September 6, 2023

NJDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.