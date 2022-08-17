Portion of Route 206 closed in Burlington County as firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at Mount Holly Motorsports

Massive fire erupts at Mount Holly Motor Sports on Route 206 in Burlington County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Fire crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at a business in Burlington County. The blaze erupted early Wednesday at Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206.

The entire roof of the building is on fire and the flames threaten to spread to another building.

Route 206 is closed between Retreat Road/Main Street and New Road as crews work to get the fire under control.

Southhampton Township Emergency Management says the municipal building's parking lot is also being used for emergency operations but should not impact routine operations.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and it's unclear how long the road closure will last at this time.

No injuries have been reported.