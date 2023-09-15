80-year-old grandmother shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police made an impassioned plea for help Friday afternoon in finding the person responsible for the death of a beloved grandmother who was gunned down in her Southwest Philly home.

Eighty-year-old Rose Goodman was found shot in the chest last Thursday night September 7.

When her family didn't hear from her, they called police.

Detectives say someone broke into her home along Broomall Street through a basement window. They don't believe any items were taken.

If you have any information about this shooting that could help detectives, you're urged to call Philadelphia police.