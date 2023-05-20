"This is incredibly touching": Taylor Swift fans give back to CHOP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly $30,000 has been raised for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since pop star Taylor Swift came to the City of Brotherly Love on her Eras Tour and it's all in honor of Ronan Thompson.

Taylor Swift's song "Ronan" is about Thompson's journey with cancer. In 2011, the four-year-old lost his battle.

On social media, Ronan's mother, Maya Thompson, said she attended Friday's show of Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia. She added Swift invited her to come. The day marked what would have been Ronan's 16th birthday.

This year, on Ronan's birthday, I'll be in Philadelphia attending the Era's tour thanks to @taylorswift13. This day is usually difficult for me, but I've found that giving back in some way brings me comfort. As a part of this effort, we'll be making a donation to the Children’s… pic.twitter.com/sfnddBYvJi — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) May 6, 2023

Thompson posted on her blog and social media channels that May 12th – the date of that concert and her late son's birthday would be called "Ronan's Day of Love." The idea she wrote was to "come together" in honor of his birthday.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said The Ronan Foundation donated to the Nurse Navigator Fund at the hospital's Cancer Center. They did not release how much the foundation donated.

"[It] is a program that's staffed by a group of our most experienced nurses to really try to make the family's journey through the cancer world as smooth as possible," Children Hospital of Philadelphia's Dr. Naomi Balamuth said.

The attending oncologist at CHOP says she was honored and touched to hear the program would be receiving the donation.

"I think we oftentimes forget about all of the behind-the-scenes work that has to happen for the care of our patients and families and to have that work be acknowledged by a family who has been through something like this is incredibly touching," Dr. Balamuth said.

CHOP says the Thompson family also set up a donation drive in his honor through the hospital. It's raised nearly $30,000.