6-year-old girl with spina bifida and mom are hopeful at Ronald McDonald House after surgery

6-year-old girl with spina bifida and mom are hopeful at Wilmington’s Ronald McDonald House

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Thursday is CBS News Philadelphia's 14th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon to raise money to help the Ronald McDonald Houses in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.

CBS News Philadelphia spent time at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington with Pepper and her mom.

6-year-old Penelope Kathryn Webster, who goes by Pepper, is one tough little girl.

"Pepper has spina bifida," said mom Katelyn Webster.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that doesn't allow a baby's spinal cord to develop properly.

"We had surgery over the summer and we've been here doing therapy to get strong and be walking independently again," said Webster.

Sunshine and hope are abundant at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington.

"The staff has been wonderful," Webster said. "Everyone has been really helpful and accommodating and really friendly. We have dinner every night and there are laundry services on sight and we're so close to the hospital."

Pepper and her mom are from the Baltimore area, but they need to be at the house at minimal or no cost. Hospital treatments and medical procedures are right, so to speak, in their own backyard.

Guess what Pepper wants to be when she grows up?

Pepper: A doctor.

Ukee: Why a doctor?

Pepper: Because they take care of people.

She also told one of her surgeons about her goal.

"He said when he gets too old, I can take his place," Pepper said.

Dr. Pepper. Wouldn't you like to help Miss Pepper too? All you have to do is call.

"Being able to support a charity like this, it really impacts a lot of people and a lot of families in a way you don't really realize until you are here," Webster said.

Whatever you can give can make a world of difference to so many, including this budding hockey star.

"I don't do real hockey, I just do air hockey," Pepper said. "But I will do ice hockey one day!"

Her strength and resilience is incredible.

Mom: Where does it come from?

Pepper: Jesus

Faith is a huge part of their lives.

The mission is simple.

"So kids like me can stay here," Pepper said.

The Ronald McDonald House is truly a home away from home for so many families.

CBS News Philadelphia's telethon is on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are multiple ways you can donate:

Text: Text the word "FAMILY" to 20222 to make a $25 donation (message and data rates may apply)

Online: www.rmhtelethon.org/donate

Venmo: @RMHCPhillyRegion

